Local Former Road Transport and Safety Agency chief executive officer Zindaba Soko leaves the Lusaka Magistrates' Court after he appeared on January 2, 2020 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

THE Road Transport and Safety Agency (RTSA) has fired its transport manager Mulenga Chibalabala for failure to retrieve a Total Petroleum Limited Fuel Card (Tomcard) from its former chief executive, Zindaba Soko. Impeccable sources have told News Diggers! that Soko drew fuel amounting to K55,000 since he left the institution. Meanwhile, RTSA says Chibalabala’s dismissal...