POLICE in Southern Province have arrested a 19-year-old suspect commonly known as “Chilombwana” alleged to be behind a spate of crimes such as rape, unlawful wounding, arson, and assault experienced in Zimba and Kalomo Districts.

In a statement, Tuesday, Zambia Police public relations officer Esther Katongo announced that the suspect was handed over to the police by Mapatizya UPND member of parliament Clive Miyanda, Tuesday.

“Police in Southern Province are holding a suspect identified as Lucky Kaluwe, aged 19 years, commonly known as Chilombwana alleged to be behind a spate of crimes such as rape, unlawful wounding, arson, and assault experienced in Zimba and Kalomo Districts of Southern Province. The suspect was apprehended by members of the public in Chilobe area of chief Sipatunyana in Zimba District. The suspect, who had been on the police wanted list, is alleged to have been armed with a machete each time he committed offences and was relocating to other places after committing offences. The suspect was handed over to police on 4th August, 2020, at about 05:30 hours by the member of parliament for Mapatizya, Hon. Clive Miyanda,” read the statement.

“The suspect is charged with one count of arson, five counts of unlawful wounding and three counts of rape. He is detained in custody and will appear in court soon. We wish to commend members of the public in the Chilobe area for acting swiftly in apprehending the suspect and we call on all those who could have been victims of attacks by the suspect to report to police.”