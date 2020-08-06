THE Anti Corruption Commission (ACC) says the establishment of Integrity Committees in both public and private institutions is key in promoting a culture of accountability, transparency and good governance in service delivery.

And Ministry of Information and Broadcasting Services Permanent Secretary Amos Malupenga says government is resolved to entrench a culture of honesty, integrity, transparency and accountability in the delivery of services to the people.

According to a statement from the ministry’s public relations office, ACC Director General Rosemary Nkonde Khuzwayo was speaking at the official launch of a training workshop for members of the Integrity Committee (IC) in the information ministry on Tuesday.

Khuzwayo said Integrity Committees were key in mainstreaming a culture of corruption prevention in both public and private institutions.

She urged institutions to make them an integral part of their routine activities.

“ICs are critical in the prevention of corruption as they strengthen the processes and procedures in institutions in order to improve service delivery. Therefore, managements need to wholly embrace this programme and make it part of their institutions’ routine activities,” said Khuzwayo.

And launching the workshop, Malupenga said government recognised that, as a servant of the people, it was a mere custodian of public assets and resources.

He said as such, those entrusted with the responsibility of presiding over public affairs were expected to do so with the highest level of integrity.

Malupenga said this is why Government enacted the Anti-Corruption Act No.3 of 2012, which, among other things, provides for the establishment of Integrity Committees in Government Ministries and other Spending Agencies for the purpose of promoting integrity among workers in the delivery of services to the people.

“It, therefore, gives me immense pleasure to officiate at this workshop aimed at orienting members of the Integrity Committee in their work. The inclusion of myself, Directors and other senior staff in the Ministry as participants in this workshop, is deliberate to ensure that all key players in the Ministry are on board for the smooth coordination and implementation of the Integrity Committee’s activities,” Malupenga said.

“From this training, I expect members of the IC to come up with a regular programme of sensitising members of staff on the need to uphold high moral and ethical standards in their work. Sensitisation should be a regular activity among staff in the Ministry in entrenching a culture of integrity, honesty and responsibility in serving the public on whose behalf they hold those offices.”

He also reminded the media of their critical role in the promotion of the national values and principles such as integrity, honesty, hard work and patriotism which are a cornerstone for selfless service that puts national interest above self.

“I urge the media to prioritise these and other national values in their coverage,” Malupenga said.

He applauded the ACC for the importance it had placed on ICs as a vehicle for corruption prevention.

“The presence of the ACC Director General in this workshop attests to this fact,” said Malupenga.

“As I have stated already, the Integrity Committee is a Government programme for fostering a corrupt-free environment through pro-active, preventive and pre-emptive interventions that promote integrity for effective delivery of services to the people.” M