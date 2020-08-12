POLICE in Lusaka yesterday arrested 43 bar patrons for abrogating COVID-19 prevention guidelines. In a statement, Wednesday, police spokesperson Esther Mwaata Katongo said among those arrested were 16 females and 27 males. “Police in Lusaka arrested 43 people in an operation conducted last night, 11th August, 2020. Among those arrested are 16 females and 27 males. Defiant premises include Shamrock Lodge where 17 people were apprehended, Scorpion Night club where seven people were apprehended, Zero Degree Night club where 12 were apprehended, KCC Night Club where three people were apprehended....



