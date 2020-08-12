THE National Democratic Congress (NDC) central committee has dissolved it’s Ndola District Executive Committee with immediate effect.

The NDC in Ndola has faced a lot of resignations from members who are joining the ruling Patriotic Front.

NDC deputy national chairperson for mobilization Fabian Mutale confirmed this to News Diggers in an interview.

He explained that the dissolution was done due to a recommendation from the Copperbelt Provincial leadership.

“Yes, I can confirm that the Executive Committee for Ndola District is dissolved. This was a decision of the Central Committee. The Executive was dissolved to pave way for the intra party elections, that will start from the wards,” Mutale said.

He said the PF are in panic mode hence buying their members in an effort to weaken the NDC.

“It is out of panic. This comes in the wake of reported membership buying. So the dissolution is to usher in an ad hoc committee that will see to the intra party elections. This is for preparations. NDC will hold it’s intra party elections,” said Mutale.