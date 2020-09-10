DEMOCRATIC Party leader Harry Kalaba says the ruling Patriotic Front is wasting the country’s time by campaigning because Zambians will not re-elect them at next year’s general election. On Sunday, Justice Minister Given Lubinda said 2021 was not a time for experiments, asking Zambians to ensure that President Edgar Lungu won next year’s polls by 80 per cent. But Kalaba, the former foreign affairs minister and PF Bahati member of parliament, said the ruling party was wasting people’s time because voters were not going to re-elect them next year given...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading his premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.