POLICE on the Copperbelt have warned and cautioned former Kitwe District Commissioner Binwell Mpundu for allegedly holding an “illegal meeting”.

Copperbelt Police Commissioner Charity Katanga has confirmed this in an interview.

She said the alleged meeting was held at Luyando community in Mindolo.

“Yes, I can confirm that police in Kitwe summoned Binwell Mpundu. He was summoned with three others. This is contrary to the public order act on public gatherings. So he has been warned and cautioned,” said Katanga.

On Sunday, Mpundu, suspended Kitwe Mayor Christopher Kang’ombe and Kalulushi Mayor Rashida Mulenga revealed their intentions to contest parliamentary seats.