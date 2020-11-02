Anti Corruption Commission Timothy Moono during an interview with News Diggers! at his office in Lusaka on December 14, 2017 - Picture By Tenson Mkhala

THE Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) says it is investigating the alleged irregularities regarding the Ministry of Health’s decision to award a tender to HoneyBee Pharmacy. Responding to a press query, ACC public relations manager Timothy Moono confirmed that investigations on the awarding of the controversial tender were underway. “I wish to acknowledge receipt of your press query in which you wanted to find out the following; whether the Commission is investigating irregularities in the award of a tender by the Ministry of Health to HoneyBee Pharmacy; and Whether the Commission is...