FORMER Secretary to the Cabinet Dr Sketchley Sacika says for millions of Zambians, life is a living hell because they are victims of a collapsing economy. In an interview, Dr Sacika said Zambians were not at peace. “Peace is not the absence of war or of conflict, Zambia cannot be said to be at peace simply because people are not rioting or throwing stones at each other. Millions of Zambians are not at peace because they are victims of a collapsing economy, they are victims of a repressive political system...



