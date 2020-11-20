UPND president Hakainde Hichilema says the PF government have tarnished Zambia’s reputation by being the first country to default on loan payment in the COVID-19 era. Hichilema, however, has provided several suggestions on how government can move forward, among them, that it must come clean and be transparent about the country’s total debt exposure to help build confidence with creditors. In a statement, Thursday, Hichilema said due to the default, the country now faced a real risk of holdout creditors taking legal action to seize sovereign assets. “The PF have...



