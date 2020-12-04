AUDITOR General Dr Dick Sichembe has urged his officers to ensure that 2021 audits extensively look at citizen empowerment programmes. According to a statement issued by head of public relations Ellen Chikale, Thursday, Dr Sichembe was speaking when he officially opened the planning meeting for his office. Dr Sichembe also urged his officers to not only focus on utilization of funds in infrastructure development but also ensure value for money in the various projects. “On infrastructure development the Auditor General also challenged his staff that Government has invested huge sums...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.