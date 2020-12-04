FORMER secretary to the cabinet Dr Sketchley Sacika says government should focus on fixing the economy rather than complicating things by giving meaningless salary increments to civil servants. Dr Sacika noted that government’s meagre eight per cent salary increment would not solve civil servants’ huge financial problems due to the overwhelming economic challenges afflicting the local economy. “Coming at this stage when the finances of government are in serious difficulties, the wage increase will only compound and complicate the management of our economy without solving the problem of the civil...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.