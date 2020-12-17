UPND President Hakainde Hichilema says the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) is breeding seeds of chaos in the manner they are handling the electoral process. And Hichilema has charged that ECZ has agreed to aid PF to rig the 2021 elections. Speaking to journalists at a media briefing, Wednesday, Hichilema said the four-day extension period to the voter registration process was illegal. He said ECZ should stop playing games as it was clear that the electoral calendar which was set by the Commission was marred with confusion. “It is very...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.