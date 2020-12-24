Chapter One Foundation executive director Linda Kasonde speaks during the News Diggers!, Eden University, Chapter One Foundation, OSISA and Prime Television public discussion on Bill 10 at Intercontinental Hotel in Lusaka on January 17, 2020 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

THE Chapter One Foundation Human Rights report of 2020 has raised concerns over the possibility of ensuring a transparent, free and fair election in correctional facilities next August. The report questioned whether and how opposition parties would be allowed to campaign in prisons where government had unquestionable authority. “On 10 November, 2020, the incumbent President and leader of the ruling Patriotic Front political party paid an impromptu visit to the Mwembeshi Correctional Centres in Chilanga District. In a recording of his speech during the visit that has since been circulated...