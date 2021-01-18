Transparency International Zambia (TIZ) chapter president Kalungu Joseph Sampa gives a speech at the 20th anniversary gala dinner at Mika, Chamba Valley Exotic Hotel in Lusaka on November 27, 2020 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

TRANSPARENCY International Zambia TI-Z says the country’s governance level deteriorated in the year 2020. And TI-Z says it was unfortunate that government trivialised corruption in 2020. In a statement, Sunday, TI-Z chapter president Sampa Kalungu said in 2020, there was a significant increase in the restrictions of citizens from enjoying their freedom of expression and assembly. Kalungu added that 2020 also saw an increase in political party cadres engaging in lawlessness such as the storming of radio stations and disruption of radio programs. “The year 2020 was a difficult one...