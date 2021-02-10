CHOMA Central UPND member of parliament Cornelius Mweetwa says the review of the Public Order Act has nothing to do with Constitution Amendment Bill number 10 of 2019 which was shot down, contrary to Vice-President Inonge Wina’s assertions. During Vice-President’s question time in Parliament on Friday, Vice-President Wina, wondered why some opposition parliamentarians were now calling on government to consider bringing the Public Order Act to Parliament for amendment when the opposition had many opportunities to repeal certain laws but decided not to do so for political expediency by shooting...



