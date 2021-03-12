New Road Development Agency (RDA) Board chairperson Samuel Mukupa shortly after being introduced by housing and infrastructure development minister Ronald Chitotela at Southern Sun Hotel in Lusaka on November 20, 2017 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

PF national chairperson Samuel Mukupa says there is no need for the Law Association of Zambia to engage the party over PF Lusaka Province chairman Paul Moonga’s remarks as the party has already acted on the matter. In a statement, Wednesday LAZ stated that it would engage the PF to register its disquiet. In an interview Mukupa wondered why LAZ was pushing the matter beyond the limit as the party had already distanced itself from Moong’s remarks. ” I don’t know why this matter is being pushed beyond its limit...