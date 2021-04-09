COUNCIL of Churches in Zambia (CCZ) general secretary Fr Emmanuel Chikoya has expressed concern over the selective application of the law in the country. Fr Chikoya has noted that the sooner the country begins to apply the law fairly and without discrimination, the better for everyone. In July, last year, suspended Eastern Province PF youth chairperson Emmanuel Jay Jay Banda and some other PF cadres stormed Lusaka Central Police and assaulted some unsuspecting officers on duty. They also got away with undisclosed amounts of money belonging to one of the...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.