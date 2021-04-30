HOME Affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo says the money being dished out by the ruling party in various constituencies cannot be linked to satanism as alleged by UPND spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa, as it is earned in salaries. Mweetwa alleged earlier during the week that the money being dished out by the PF was sourced from some underworld activities. But speaking when he phoned Hot FM’s Red Breakfast Show over Mweetwa’s claims, Wednesday, Kampyongo disputed the allegation saying the money that was being dished out by PF officials was from their salaries....



