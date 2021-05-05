ALLIANCE for Community Action executive director Laura Miti says the country has a leadership vacancy as long as President Edgar Lungu continues to deny responsibility on a number of issues affecting the country. Commenting on President Lungu’s remarks on Press Freedom Day that media outlets had increased in the country under his leadership and that the PF would endeavour to uphold press freedom, Miti said the country was in a difficult space in terms of press freedom. “We all know that President Edgar Lungu and generally the PF are very...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.