General Education permanent secretary Jobbicks Kalumba speaks during the handover of the teaching and learning materials donated by the USAID let’s read project at Mulungushi International Conference Centre in Lusaka on December 15, 2020 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

MINISTRY of General Education permanent secretary Dr Jobbicks Kalumba has maintained that schools will only close after the August 12 general elections as stated in the academic calendar. In an interview, Friday, Dr Kalumba said closing schools earlier was not workable as learners had lost too much due to the COVID-19 pandemic and needed to catch up. “We are going to close on the very day of polling day because some children also registered as voters. We are going to design a programme in such a way that our boys...