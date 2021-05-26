President Edgar Lungu laying wreaths at Freedom Statue during the commemoration of the African Freedom Day on May 25, 2021 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu has reiterated the need for Zambians to remain peaceful as the country heads towards the August general elections. And President Lungu says 3,800 artistes have benefited from the K30 million arts development and empowerment scheme. Addressing the nation on the eve of the African Freedom Day which was held under the theme “arts, culture and heritage: levers for building the Africa we want”, Monday evening, President Lungu urged citizens to remain peaceful and united before, during and after the elections. “As we commemorate Africa Freedom Day, let...