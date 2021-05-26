MINISTRY of Health Permanent Secretary for Technical Services Dr Kennedy Malama has cautioned that the heightened political related activities are likely to fuel unprecedented increase in COVID-19 cases if there is no adherence to health guidelines. Giving a COVID-19 update, Tuesday, Dr Malama noted that the number of COVID-19 positive individuals in communities was on the rise. “We have continued to observe a worrisome shift in our local picture, with the number of cases and those requiring admission to our health facilities increasing steadily over the past week. Our positivity...
Menu