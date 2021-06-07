ZAMBIA National Students Union (ZANASU) acting president Steven Kanyakula says the abolishment of meal allowances for UNZA and CBU students has indeed benefited a lot of students on loan schemes. And Kanyakula says the union is engaging the Loans and Scholarships Board to create a system that will allow students to apply for loans based on individual needs. Last week, PF presidential running mate Professor Nkandu Luo said the abolishment of meal allowances had benefited a lot of students as many higher learning institutions were on loans and scholarships. And...
