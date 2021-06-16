MINISTRY of Health Permanent Secretary Dr Kennedy Malama says the country has recorded 2,690 new COVID-19 cases out of 11, 999 tests conducted in the last 24 hours. Giving a COVID-19 update, Tuesday, Dr Malama said the cumulative number of confirmed cases recorded stood at 115, 824. “In the last 24 hours, we recorded 2,690 new confirmed cases out of 11,999 tests conducted giving a 22.4 percent positivity. This brings the cumulative number of confirmed cases recorded to date to 115,824. The breakdown of the new cases by province are...



