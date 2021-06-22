THE Ministry of Health has reported 407 COVID-19 deaths in the three weeks of the third wave, further noting reduced capacity in mortuaries to hold the bodies for those dying in hospitals and communities. And Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary for Technical Services Dr Kennedy Malama says the oxygen demand has gone up from having 32 patients on oxygen a month ago, to now having 701 patients on oxygen, countrywide. In a statement, Monday, Dr Malama said the number of critical patients had also gone up from four critical patients...



