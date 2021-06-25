CONSTITUTIONAL Lawyer John Sangwa says ECZ is causing problems to the electoral process with its interpretation of the law. And UPND chairperson for legal affairs Jack Mwiimbu says the decision taken by the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) to cancel the Lusaka Central parliamentary election is unlawful. Article 52(6) of the Republican Constitution states that: “Where a candidate dies, resigns or becomes disqualified in accordance with Article 70, 100 or 153 or a court disqualifies a candidate for corruption or malpractice, after the close of nominations and before the election...



