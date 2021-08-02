AN investigation has revealed that Zambia has 132 registered ships and has a ship registry administration office in San Diego, United States of America. The vessels that are flying the Zambian flag and captured by Marine Traffic include: MV Tiyende, MV Ngoma, MV Stanely No.1, MV Gauja, MV Antalya, MV Atosa, and MV Wang Wei-Yi, among others. According to a welcome message on www.zambiaships.com (2020), which is the Zambia ship registry administration, the office was given exclusive authority by the Zambian government to process applications for ship owners who want...



