UPND vice president Mutale Nalumango speaks during the launch of party Manifesto at Falls Way in Lusaka on April 9, 2021 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

UPND alliance chairperson Charles Milupi says Zambians have a chance to raise the country back from the ashes of destruction brought about by the PF government as they get to vote in this year’s general elections. And presidential running mate Mutale Nalumango says her government will employ people to the civil service based on their qualifications. Speaking during the party’s citizen rally, Sunday, Milupi said the last 10 years indicated that PF had no capacity to make the country come out of the mess they that themselves had created. “Our...