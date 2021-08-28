NEWLY-APPOINTED Finance Minister Dr Situmbeko Musokotwane says he hopes the government will finalise negotiations with the IMF by October. And Dr Musokotwane says despite the country’s economy being in a terrible condition, there are some positive things like the money which the IMF gave to its members and resources which the World Bank has indicated can be accessed which will surely help to put Zambia on the right path. Meanwhile, Dr Musokotwane has asked the civil service to say goodbye to corruption because the current administration has a zero-tolerance policy....



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.