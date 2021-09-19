POLICE spokesperson Esther Katongo says police are still waiting for Faith Musonda to avail herself and justify the source of the K65,330,000 and US$57,000 cash which was recovered from her house in Lusaka’s New Kasama area. And The Zambia Development Agency says Musonda is no longer an employee of the Agency following her resignation on June 17, 2020. In an interview, Katongo said if Musonda failed to avail herself to the police for questioning, the courts of law would decide on a way forward. “What it is is that when...



