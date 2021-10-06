AMERICA based Zambian Law Professor Muna Ndulo says government should not be in the driving seat of the constitution making process. And University of Zambia lecturer in the School of Law Dr O’Brien Kaaba says when you have an incompetent Judiciary, or when you have a Judiciary that is not committed to the rule of law, it becomes a spoiler. Meanwhile, Council of Churches in Zambia (CCZ) general secretary Fr Emmanuel Chikoya has called for transparency in the constitution making process. Speaking during a webinar organised by SAIPAR on “Constitution...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.