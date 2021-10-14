HEALTH Minister Sylvia Masebo says government plans to employ more health workers in various categories next year. Speaking in Parliament, Tuesday, Masebo said government would prioritise health workers who were currently offering services on a voluntary basis during the recruitment process. She said government was also trying to negotiate for the extension of an internship programme for various health workers which was expected to end on October 30, 2021. “I want to say that there are various partners including the government that do support the internship programmes. The one being...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.