Former special assistant to the president for press and public relations Amos Chanda and his lawyer Munalula at the Lusaka Magistrates' Court on November 3, 2021 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

FORMER special assistant to the president for press and public relations Amos Chanda, his wife and sister in law have pleaded not guilty to charges of using insulting language and obstruction of Anti-Corruption Commission officers during a recent search. This is a case in which Chanda, his wife Mable and her sister Ruth are charged with use of insulting language and another count of obstruction. In the first count, particulars of the offence are that Chanda, on October 27 in Lusaka did use insulting language on the officers from ACC...