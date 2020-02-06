Coronavirus threatens trade between Zambia and China – ZACCI

- Local
- Business
- Courts
- Goal Diggers
- Opinion
- e-Paper
- Guest Diggers
Coronavirus threatens trade between Zambia and China – ZACCIBy Natasha Sakala on 6 Feb 2020
The Zambia Association of Chambers of Commerce and Industry (ZACCI) says the continued spread of the deadly Coronavirus has the potential to reduce trade between Zambia and China given the increased suspension of travel modalities between the two countries.
The global death toll resulting from the virus has hit 427, with two reported dead outside mainland China as the number of infections passes 20,500, according to Aljazeera news.
ZACCI president Chabuka Kawesha said in an interview that the ravaging virus is sad as it is disrupting commerce and trade between the two countries.
“The position at the moment is yes, we are concerned, it will affect the volumes of trade between Zambia and China given that there is an increased suspension of travel modalities for those who are trading and as well as those in the education sector and those in the retail chain who are obtaining their goods and services from China as well as those in the wholesale sector. So the impact is there. Of course we are concerned about the spread of the disease so there is not much we can do until the disease, the virus, is brought under control and we are monitoring the statements from our Ministry of Health which are giving us guidance with regard to the movement and how to behave and react in relation to the outbreak,” Kawesha said.
“So it is a sad development in that it is disrupting the commerce and trade that exists between our two sisterly nations. It’s quite disruptive, there is a lot of trade between our two countries so we can only hope that the health authorities who are experts in these areas can quickly bring it under control so that normal trade and commerce can resume.”
He, however, called on the business community in the country to be alert and ensure that they are well informed about the disease as they conduct their businesses.
“My observation is that the Ministry of Health and various arms of government like national airports, Immigration, we believe are in constant touch and taking the necessary measures to ensure that all entry and exit points in Zambia have the necessary equipment to detect the virus. We are just encouraging the business community to just be mindful, read a lot about the particular virus that has broken out in China as well as take the necessary precautionary measures with regard to what is being communicated to us by the appropriate authorities from the Ministry of Health,” said Kawesha.
About Natasha Sakala
Natasha Sakala draws inspiration from people who stand up for what is right. She is very versatile and likes to bring out issues as they are.
Email: natasha [at] diggers [dot] news
Related Items
- SPAR announces Arcades outlet closure - 6 Feb 2020
- Bishop Kazhila threatens to expose two-faced pastors - 6 Feb 2020
- Coronavirus threatens trade between Zambia and China – ZACCI - 6 Feb 2020
- Reduced imports a sign of subdued business climate, says economist - 6 Feb 2020
- ECZ’s stance not to fund political party monitors for Dubai ballot printing must apply to all – SACCORD - 6 Feb 2020
-
Trending
- Fake pastors inciting riots - Lungu (1,997 view)
- Magistrate acquits Lusaka man accused of defaming Lungu (1,192 view)
- ECZ destined to deliver another disputed election in 2021 (1,171 view)
- Opposition Alliance settling for HH as 2021 candidate (974 views)
- Arrest Seer 1 for election meddling and death threats (957 views)
-
-
Kamanga takes fresh swipe at Kalusha Bwalya12 Jan 2020
-
My Money My Data: Why should Internet bundles expire?1 Mar 2017
-
We’ll arrest HH if he keeps claiming 2021 victory – Kampyongo8 Jan 2020
-
HH is a “criminal”, charges Lusambo30 Dec 2019
-
Arrest Seer 1 for election meddling and death threats30 Jan 2020
-
Farewell Amb Foote, You’re our 2019 hero2 Jan 2020
-
Zambia has plenty of gay people, banning Somizi is hypocrisy4 Jul 2019
-
He is not Lungu. But what else does Hichilema offer Zambian voters?25 Dec 2017
-
A bitter sweet message from the U.S Ambassador on gay crimes, hypocrisy3 Dec 2019
-
New Zesco meters to regulate power usage2 Oct 2019
-
What is eating me up and giving me sleepless nights A response to Sunday Chanda1 Jan 2020
-
Why has the Bill 10 public debate angered Lungu?1 Feb 2020
- 7 Sep 2019
-
Maid admits poisoning boss’ breakfast16 Jan 2020
-
We’ve failed to find the owner of seized 48 houses so we can’t go to court – ACC30 Jul 2019
-
It’s time for Zambia to reconsider outdated stance on LGBTI community – US Envoy29 Nov 2019
-
HH shouldn’t be moving around like a cockroach in the kitchen – Bowman19 Sep 2019
-
Prof Saasa is just a hungry man masquerading as an economist, charges ZRA boss4 Oct 2019
-
I’ll retain power in 2021 because I’m humble – Lungu4 Dec 2019
-
Kapata to sue Diggers for publishing Mukula smuggling cartel6 Dec 2019
-
Lungu says there will be chaos if judges disqualify him for 20212 Nov 2017
-
Nothing wrong with selling KCM to Chinese – Negotiating team18 Jul 2019
-
Leave insults in 2019, Lungu tells opposition2 Jan 2020
-
SPAR announces Arcades outlet closure6 Feb 2020
-
It’s a crime to be Tonga under PF – Hichilema6 Feb 2020
-
Hunger, not pastors, causing riots – Nyirenda6 Feb 2020
-
Opposition Alliance settling for HH as 2021 candidate6 Feb 2020
-
Bishop Kazhila threatens to expose two-faced pastors6 Feb 2020
-
PF not conducting election campaigns in Chilubi but corruption, charges NDC6 Feb 2020
-
The News Diggers
Joseph Mwenda
Editor-In-Chief
Mukosha Funga
News Editor
Stuart Lisulo
Deputy News Editor
Tenson Mkhala
Senior Reporter
Elias Banda
Reporter
Mirriam Chabala
Reporter
Sipilisiwe Ncube
Reporter
Zondiwe Mbewe
Reporter
Abraham Kalito
Reporter
Contact Details
[search_popup]
Send this to a friend
- Business
Comment on article