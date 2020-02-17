Zambia may not achieve Vision 2030 at the projected growth rates – ZTP

- Local
- Business
- Courts
- Goal Diggers
- Opinion
- e-Paper
- Guest Diggers
Zambia may not achieve Vision 2030 at the projected growth rates – ZTPBy Ulande Nkomesha on 17 Feb 2020
The Zambia Tax Platform ZTP says Finance Minister Dr Bwalya Ng’andu’s update on the country’s expected growth rates shows that Zambia will not achieve its 2030 vision.
And the ZTP says Zambia’s economic outlook presented by Dr Ng’andu offers no hope for ordinary citizens as it is silent on critical issues, which include outstanding monies owed to retirees and financial institutions, among others.
In a statement issued by ZTP Coordinator Ibrahim Kamara and its chairperson Leah Mitaba, the organisation stated that the attainment of the Vision 2030 would only come about if government revises its investment strategy to achieve the needed growth.
“In aspiring to be a middle-income nation by 2030, the observed economic growth rates provide evidence that Zambia will not achieve its vision by 2030 if significant adjustments are not made. Government therefore needs to revise its investment strategy. Investment must be made not only on collecting more revenues but also on stimulating the economy. Despite the potential that the agricultural sector has, why has government still not unlocked this potential?” the ZTP wondered.
“The reduction in grants by cooperating partners is another thing government may need to pay close attention to. Government may need to undertake a serious introspection to understand the reasons behind low disbursements on grants from cooperating partners. This is critical as most of these resources are meant to support social sectors.”
And the organisation stated that Dr Ng’andu’s speech reconfirmed fears that the economy would continue to deteriorate.
“The Zambia Tax Platform welcomes the speech delivered by the Minister of Finance, Dr Bwalya Ng’andu who gave an update on the state of the Zambian Economy. As a consortium of Civil Society Organizations interested in fostering transparency and accountability, we have gone through the speech and make the following observations. To begin with, we must make mention that the speech does not offer any hope to ordinary Zambian citizens that things will get better any time soon; the speech reconfirmed fears many have had that things will continue deteriorating. The speech is basically a reminder that Zambians should brace themselves for tough days ahead. There is great need for government to call for a process that can lead to tangible solutions to the problems this country is facing,” the ZTP stated.
“ZTP is encouraged that government is fully aware of the factors behind the current challenges the economy is experiencing. We also commend government for the steps taken towards improving accountability by taking the Budgeting Act [to parliament], reviewing the procurement Act because this is progressive. It is, however, disappointing to observe that government does not seem to have solutions to address the various challenges the country is facing looking at the measures it plans to undertake.”
It called on the government to be more transparent on the country’s debt situation.
“As ZTP, we are saddened that public debt continues to rise. This is worrying because debt threatens spending towards critical social sectors. We therefore call on government to be more transparent on the country’s debt situation. We further note that government has been silent on key information around debt, especially with regard to the value of pipeline debt – both domestic and external. We also wonder why government is announcing domestic arrears without including the VAT refunds. With regard to government’s announced plans to re-scope debt, ZTP urges government to provide clarity on the specific projects it intends to re-scope in an attempt to reduce project costs and undisbursed loan balances, even as they relate to underspends in key social sectors from the 2019 fiscal year,” stated ZTP.
“As the country continues to grapple with debt, the slow rate of dismantling domestic arrears, which is central to the 2020 national budget, has impacted negatively on the private sector, leading to delayed wage payments and postponed investments, ultimately reducing the private sector’s contribution to GDP growth as it has hit hard their cash flows. This has made private sector investment to slow down. ZTP notes the effort Government has made to dismantle domestic arrears through the National Road Fund Agency (NRFA) which has settled a significant amount owed to local road contractors and consultants. However, ZTP wonders why the dismantling of domestic arrears seems more biased towards road construction and the sector in general. Is that the only strategy towards unlocking private sector participation? How about money owed to the financial institutions and retirees? Can Government disclose how much it owes to financial institutions for the loan deductions it’s been collecting from civil servants? Can they explain why they are failing to remit on behalf of the civil servants?”
About Ulande Nkomesha
Ulande is a reporter with an experience in radio broadcasting. He loves following current affairs and interacting with politicians.
Email: ulande [at] diggers [dot] news
Related Items
- Zambia may not achieve Vision 2030 at the projected growth rates – ZTP - 17 Feb 2020
- No gassing suspect has turned into a cat – Kampyongo - 16 Feb 2020
- Nevers is a twit – Nakacinda - 16 Feb 2020
- IMF demand for debt sustainability is like having an umbrella after the rains – Ng’andu - 15 Feb 2020
- Lungu aiding Nakacinda’s lawlessness – Nevers - 13 Feb 2020
-
Trending
- Enjoy the sweet, but remember Guy Scott who sweated for it (7,689 views)
- Criminals gas 33 in Chipata (6,663 views)
- The real mad people will be known in 2021, Kambwili tells Lungu (2,621 views)
- No gassing suspect has turned into a cat – Kampyongo (2,364 views)
- Lusaka in chaos after gassing, solders deployed to stop riots (1,751 view)
- Zambia may not achieve Vision 2030 at the projected growth rates – ZTP
- Lusaka student gets 18 months for stealing laptop
- Kambwili applies for leave to challenge Magistrate Kaoma’s barring of Mweemba
- UPND, NDC seek to amend summons in Chilubi election case
- Kambwili retracts allegations against KCM liquidator
- Fire tenders can't fix Lusaka floods, we need heads that can think
- Enjoy the sweet, but remember Guy Scott who sweated for it
- Lusaka in chaos after gassing, solders deployed to stop riots
- How PF became a satanic and tribalist party in two weeks
- Kalusha and three others disqualified from contesting FAZ presidency
Subscribe for news email alerts
ArchivesMar0 PostsApr0 PostsMay0 PostsJun0 PostsJul0 PostsAug0 PostsSep0 PostsOct0 PostsNov0 PostsDec0 PostsJan0 PostsFeb0 PostsMar0 PostsApr0 PostsMay0 PostsJun0 PostsJul0 PostsAug0 PostsSep0 Posts
- «February 2020»
▼MonTueWedThuFriSatSun
- February 2020
- January 2020
- December 2019
- November 2019
- October 2019
- September 2019
- August 2019
- July 2019
- June 2019
- May 2019
- April 2019
- March 2019
- February 2019
- January 2019
- December 2018
- November 2018
- October 2018
- September 2018
- August 2018
- July 2018
- June 2018
- May 2018
- April 2018
- March 2018
- February 2018
- January 2018
- December 2017
- November 2017
- October 2017
- September 2017
- August 2017
- July 2017
- June 2017
- May 2017
- April 2017
- March 2017
- February 2017
- January 2017
- December 2016
- November 2016
- October 2016
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site! wpDiscuz
Latest
- Zambia may not achieve Vision 2030 at the projected growth rates – ZTP
- Lusaka student gets 18 months for stealing laptop
- Kambwili applies for leave to challenge Magistrate Kaoma’s barring of Mweemba
- UPND, NDC seek to amend summons in Chilubi election case
- Kambwili retracts allegations against KCM liquidator
- Lusaka police nab 50 for disorderly conduct as mob justice claims 3
- Criminals gas 33 in Chipata
- Withdraw Bill 10, let church lead drafting process – CiSCA
- The real mad people will be known in 2021, Kambwili tells Lungu
- No gassing suspect has turned into a cat – Kampyongo
- Nevers is a twit – Nakacinda
- Look at the PF lies on Bill 10!
The News Diggers
Joseph Mwenda
Editor-In-Chief
Mukosha Funga
News Editor
Stuart Lisulo
Deputy News Editor
Tenson Mkhala
Senior Reporter
Elias Banda
Reporter
Mirriam Chabala
Reporter
Sipilisiwe Ncube
Reporter
Zondiwe Mbewe
Reporter
Abraham Kalito
Reporter
Contact Details
[search_popup]
Send this to a friend
- Business
Comment on article