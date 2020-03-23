BoZ raises money transfer limits to reduce cash transactions amid Covid-19 outbreak

- Local
- Business
- Courts
- Goal Diggers
- Opinion
- e-Paper
- Guest Diggers
BoZ raises money transfer limits to reduce cash transactions amid Covid-19 outbreakBy Natasha Sakala on 23 Mar 2020
The Bank of Zambia has removed transaction and balance limits on agents and corporate wallets and increased the limit for individuals in a bid to help reduce cash transactions in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.
The Central Bank has also removed charges on all person-to-person e-money transactions valued up to K150 until April 30, 2020.
Per day transaction limits for 1st and 2nd tier individuals and small scale farmers and non incorporated enterprises have been increased to K20,000, K100,000 and K1,000,000 respectively.
In a statement, the Bank stated that it has also reduced the Zambia Interbank Payment and Settlement System (ZIPSS) processing fees in order to increase the use of the Real Time Gross Settlement System
“Electronic money issuers shall not charge for person-to-person e-money transactions valued up to K150. This will apply until 30 th April, 2020. The current Anti-Money Laundering and Countering Terrorism Financing (AML/CFT) measures will continue to apply.In addition, the Bank of Zambia has also reduced the Zambia Interbank Payment and Settlement System (ZIPSS) processing fees. This is meant to increase the use of the Real Time Gross Settlement System. Mobile money agents and the public are encouraged to practice good hygiene as stipulated in the Ministry of Health guidelines. Combating the pandemic requires concerted effort from every Zambian,” read the statement.
“In the wake of COVID -19 (coronavirus), the Bank of Zambia in consultation with commercials banks and payment service providers, wishes to announce a set of measures aimed at reducing cash transactions and facilitating increased use of mobile money transactions. The immediate objective is to reduce the risk of transmission of COVID – 19 through the handling of cash.”
About Natasha Sakala
Natasha Sakala draws inspiration from people who stand up for what is right. She is very versatile and likes to bring out issues as they are.
Email: natasha [at] diggers [dot] news
Related Items
- BoZ raises money transfer limits to reduce cash transactions amid Covid-19 outbreak - 23 Mar 2020
- Nigerian pleads not guilty to trafficking hashish oil - 20 Mar 2020
- Dipak drags Minister of Finance to court for contracting loans without parliament approval - 19 Mar 2020
- DPP enters nolle in PF cadre’s assault case - 19 Mar 2020
- Court adjourns John Howard rioters case to April - 18 Mar 2020
-
Trending
- Zambia confirms third coronavirus case (18,579 views)
- Prime needs adverts, it doesn't survive on TV levy like ZNBC (5,887 views)
- LAZ shouldn't interfere with its members' freedom of expression (2,115 views)
- Govt cuts praying time, allocates more operating hours to night clubs (1,820 view)
- We have recordings of how PF tried to bribe our MPs to vote for Bill 10 - UPND (1,810 view)
- Lungu can’t address Zambians on Coronavirus, he’s only interested in elections – Kalaba
- I used to play football with ECL during childhood, witness tells court
- BoZ raises money transfer limits to reduce cash transactions amid Covid-19 outbreak
- Why bribe an MP to vote for a good law?
- FAZ presidential hopeful Joseph Nkole to introduce technical sponsorship
Subscribe for news email alerts
ArchivesApr0 PostsMay0 PostsJun0 PostsJul0 PostsAug0 PostsSep0 PostsOct0 PostsNov0 PostsDec0 PostsJan0 PostsFeb0 PostsMar0 PostsApr0 PostsMay0 PostsJun0 PostsJul0 PostsAug0 PostsSep0 Posts
- «March 2020»
▼MonTueWedThuFriSatSun
- March 2020
- February 2020
- January 2020
- December 2019
- November 2019
- October 2019
- September 2019
- August 2019
- July 2019
- June 2019
- May 2019
- April 2019
- March 2019
- February 2019
- January 2019
- December 2018
- November 2018
- October 2018
- September 2018
- August 2018
- July 2018
- June 2018
- May 2018
- April 2018
- March 2018
- February 2018
- January 2018
- December 2017
- November 2017
- October 2017
- September 2017
- August 2017
- July 2017
- June 2017
- May 2017
- April 2017
- March 2017
- February 2017
- January 2017
- December 2016
- November 2016
- October 2016
wpDiscuz
Latest
- Lungu can’t address Zambians on Coronavirus, he’s only interested in elections – Kalaba
- I used to play football with ECL during childhood, witness tells court
- BoZ raises money transfer limits to reduce cash transactions amid Covid-19 outbreak
- Why bribe an MP to vote for a good law?
- FAZ presidential hopeful Joseph Nkole to introduce technical sponsorship
- Zambia confirms third coronavirus case
- Prime needs adverts, it doesn’t survive on TV levy like ZNBC
- LAZ shouldn’t interfere with its members’ freedom of expression
- Southern Africa Human Rights Defenders Network calls for Sangwa’s reinstatement
- We have recordings of how PF tried to bribe our MPs to vote for Bill 10 – UPND
- Amend law so that President seeks Parley approval before constituting inquiries – Harrington
- Parley adjournment God-given opportunity to campaign for Bill 10 – Lubinda
The News Diggers
Joseph Mwenda
Editor-In-Chief
Mukosha Funga
News Editor
Stuart Lisulo
Deputy News Editor
Tenson Mkhala
Senior Reporter
Elias Banda
Reporter
Mirriam Chabala
Reporter
Sipilisiwe Ncube
Reporter
Zondiwe Mbewe
Reporter
Abraham Kalito
Reporter
Contact Details
[search_popup]
Send this to a friend
- Business
Bank of Zambia should be commended for such a timely initiative. However, BOZ should go further by monitoring commercial banks on their services to the public. Long ques whereby one stands in the que for more than 30 minutes, sometimes even 1 hour should be a thing of the past.
We understand its in DNA of banks to ensure juicy P&L accounts by minimizing staff compliments.