Economist Professor Oliver Saasa speaks as Development Finance Associates Senior Partner Trevor Hambayi listens during the launch of the Debt Study by CTPD at Mulungushi International Conference Centre on June 27, 2019 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

FINANCIAL analyst Trevor Hambayi says government’s move to issue an K8 billion COVID-19 bond will only add to Zambia’s heavy debt burden without addressing the core needs of the private sector who still require much-needed liquidity to jumpstart the economy. And Hambayi has observed that a stimulus package for Small-Medium Enterprises (SMEs) is the only strategy that can be used to help the country out the current recession because they constitute around 90 per cent of the economy and are the most hit by the impact of inflation. In an...