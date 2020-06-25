Finance Minister Dr Bwalya Ng'andu taking notes at the 2nd high level policy dialogue between the Zambian government and cooperating partners held at Mulungushi International Conference Centre in Lusaka on November 20, 2019 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

THE International Monetary Fund (IMF) has announced that the current staff team now has the mandate to discuss an economic programme with Zambia. According to a statement issued by Ministry of Finance spokesperson Chileshe Kandeta, the announcement was made by the IMF Mission Chief Dhaneshwar Ghura during the ongoing IMF virtual consultations, which started on Monday evening. “The IMF and government have commenced the virtual consultative and information exchange mission for Zambia. The first session between the IMF and the government team led by Finance Minister Dr Bwalya Ng’andu was...