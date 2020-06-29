Chibamba Kanyama from institute of directors speaks during Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC) 2rd annual anti-money laundering conference at Sandy's creation lodge along Kafue road in Lusaka on December 14, 2017 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

THE International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) announcement that it is discussing an economic programme with Zambia offers the country a glimmer of hope that will come with numerous benefits, says economist Chibamba Kanyama. And Kanyama says the engagement of French firm, Lazard Frères, to manage the country’s debt may be the pivotal development that has encouraged the IMF to begin its talks in reigniting a much-needed economic programme for Zambia. In an interview, Kanyama said that the Fund’s announcement that it was currently discussing an economic programme with the Zambian government...