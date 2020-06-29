ZAMBIA recorded a K3,843.4 million trade surplus in May 2020, signifying a 72.2 percent increase from K2,231.6 million recorded in April 2020. According to the Zambia Statistics Agency monthly bulletin, interim statistician general Mulenga Musepa stated that the increase was mainly on account of 96 percent of raw materials and 12 per cent intermediate goods exported. “Zambia recorded a trade surplus valued at K3,843.4 million in May 2020 from K2,231.6 million recorded in April 2020, indicating a 72.2 per cent increase. This trade surplus means that the country exported more...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading his premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.