COPPERBELT Energy Corporation (CEC) Plc chief executive officer Owen Silavwe says Statutory Instrument No. 57 of 2020 was meant to facilitate continued service to a defaulting customer and allow Zesco Limited to have cheap access to private property. And Silavwe says the Energy Regulation Board (ERB) needs to be independent as opposed to disadvantaging parties before negotiations are done. Speaking when he featured on Diamond TV’s Costa programme, Sunday, Silavwe said SI effected by Energy Minister Mathew Nkhuwa last month, remained an infringement on property rights and was problematic to...



