THE International Monetary Fund (IMF) has announced that Zambia has requested support under the G20 Debt Service Standstill Initiative in a bid to help provide temporary fiscal space this year. This comes after the conclusion of virtual talks between IMF and Zambia to discuss Zambia’s request for emergency support under the Rapid Credit Facility. In a statement, team leader Dhaneshwar observed that fiscal pressures in Zambia had increased due to low revenue collections and higher spending needs, hence the requested support from the G20 Debt Service Standstill Initiative. “The social...



