THE World Bank Assessment Report on Debt Transparency among International Development Associations (IDA) countries has exposed Zambia’s lack of transparency on debt reporting. The Assessment Report on the availability, completeness and timeliness of public debt statistics and debt management documents posted on national authorities website published on April 1, this year, revealed the lack of transparency on Zambia’s debt reporting and that there was partial information available about the country’s contracted loans. It also revealed that of the 36 per cent of IDA countries researched on, debt disclosure standards were...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading his premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.