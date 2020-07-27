THE Auditor General has revealed that over K700,000 was irregularly paid to the North Western Water Supply and Sewerage Company Limited (NWWSSC) managing director and director finance as long service allowance. And the Auditor General has revealed that the utility owed over K11 million in statutory obligations and penalties in the form of Pay As You Earn (PAYE) and Pension Contributions to the Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA) and National Pension Scheme Authority (NAPSA). According to the Auditor General’s report on the accounts of water and sanitation companies, the payments made...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading his premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.