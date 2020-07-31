TRANSPARENCY International Zambia (TIZ) and ActionAid have called on the line Ministries responsible for parastatals found wanting in the Auditor General’s report to fire all chief executive officers to send a strong signal to would-be offenders to desist from abusing public funds. And the organisations say they will directly engage the relevant line Ministries to put a stop to the continued abuse of public resources. In a statement, Wednesday, TI-Z executive director Maurice Nyambe and ActionAid country director Nalucha Ziba urged responsible line Ministries to dismiss all parastatal chief executive...
