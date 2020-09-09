THE Jesuit Centre for Theological Reflection (JCTR) has called on the Ministry of Finance to ensure a pro-poor budget for 2021 is implemented to address the skyrocketing cost of living in Zambia And JCTR says the cost of living for the mouth of August, 2020, stood at K7,178.22, reflecting a marginal reduction of K26.02 from the month of July, 2020, which stood at K7,204.24. In the latest Basic Needs and Nutrition Basket (BNNB), JCTR acting programme manager for social and economic development Muchimba Siamachoka stated that there was need for...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading his premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.