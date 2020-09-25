Finance Minister Dr Bwalya Ng’andu, his wife Sarah (r ) and daughter Mweshi arrive at Parliament building for the presentation of the 2021 National Budget on September 25, 2020 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

FINANCE Minister Dr Bwalya Ng’andu has announced that government will spend K119.6 billion in 2021, with more than K27 billion of that amount due to be spent on servicing Zambia’s external debt. And Dr Ng’andu has proposed to raise the exempt threshold for Pay-As-You-Earn (PAYE) to K4,000 from current K3,300 per month and adjust the income tax bands accordingly, a measure the Minister says will result in K455.6 million additional income in the pockets of Zambian workers. Meanwhile, government intends to remove import duty on copper ores and concentrates to...