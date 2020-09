FITCH Ratings has downgraded Zambia’s credit rating to ‘C’ from ‘CC’, meaning the country is in imminent default with little prospect of recover. Fitch has also downgraded Zambia’s rating on its senior unsecured foreign-currency bonds, mainly triggered by the Zambian government’s request to suspend debt interest payments on its US $3 billion worth of Eurobonds. In a press release issued via Fitch’s Hong Kong bureau, Thursday, Fitch Ratings downgraded Zambia’s long-term foreign-currency issuer default rating (IDR) to ‘C’ from ‘CC’, while equally downgrading the ratings on Zambia’s senior unsecured foreign-currency...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading his premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.