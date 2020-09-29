Finance Minister Dr Bwalya Ng’andu, his wife Sarah (r ) and daughter Mweshi arrive at Parliament building for the presentation of the 2021 National Budget on September 25, 2020 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

FINANCE Minister Dr Bwalya Ng’andu says there is nothing embarrassing about Zambia’s request to suspend Eurobond interest repayments because it is normal procedure and the first step towards the country’s debt restructuring programme. And Dr Ng’andu says government deliberately did not alter the existing 2019 mining fiscal regime to make Mineral Royalty Taxes (MRT) tax deductible because some mining companies are still in the habit of perpetuating transfer pricing. Speaking when he featured on ZNBC’s Sunday Interview Programme, Dr Bwalya Ng’andu argued that the Ministry’s issuance of the consent solicitation...